18 New Infections, 1 Death Reported in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 18 new infections of coronavirus and one death in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 55,664 cases around the country.

The new cases were recorded out of 1,746 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

72 patients have fully recovered and one patient lost his life to the virus during the same period of time, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 48,967 and the deaths to 2,436 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started nearly one year ago.