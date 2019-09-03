1st ever Afghanistan International ICT exhibition launches

AT News Report

KABUL: The first ever Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) exhibition to bolster up information technology progresses has been lunched in Kabul on Tuesday.

The exhibition was for three days in Continental Hotel that held by the Siam Event and Business Development Center and Ariana ICT in partnership with Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology (MTIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI), Etisalat-Afghanistan, Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM), International Chamber of Commerce–Afghanistan (ICC), Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) with the Media support of Moby Group.

The sectors were participated in this events were included ISP, Telecommunication, Banks Insurance Companies, IT, Universities – Computer Science Facilities, Cyber Security Electronic Companies, Chambers, Online Stores, Software Companies, Website, Application, and Database Developers, Soft Skills Training Consultancies, Startups.

Afghan and Iranian companies put on display their innovation and products in 60 booths.

Deputy for International Chamber of Commerce of Afghanistan, Hujatullah Fazli said running of this exhibition is aimed to foster investment in information technology in the country and help domestic companies for further progress.

“Nowadays information technology plays a crucial role during routine life in the society, so such exhibition is sign of struggle to pave the ground for private sectors in the aspect,” he added.

Iran Ambassador to Kabul, Mohammad Reza Bahrami has voiced pleasure over running of joint exhibition, saying this is the “first time that we organize exhibition in a new section” in Afghanistan.