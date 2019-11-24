20 insurgents killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 20 militants were killed and 16 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Sunday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Farah, Ghazni, Kunduz, Herat and Nangarhar provinces, in which 20 militants were killed and 16 others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested three militants and handed them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations, 11 insurgents were killed, nine others wounded and one vehicle was destroyed in Qala-e-Kah and Gulistan districts of Farah – four Taliban fighters killed and five others wounded in capital city of Ghazni – three rebels killed, two wounded and two rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Taluka area and capital of Kunduz province.

Similarly, one militant was killed, three were arrested, one vehicle and one motorbike were seized in Ghoryain and Zahwal districts of Herat and one insurgent was killed in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours, 17 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including three strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.