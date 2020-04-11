Home / Latest Updates / 20 security personnel food poisoned in Laghman

KABUL: At least 20 Afghan security forces have been poisoned in eastern Laghman province, officials said, adding 11 suspects had been detained in connection. 

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Assadulah Dawlatzai said on Saturday that public uprising forces and national police were poisoned in capital city, Mehtarlam Baba and Alishing district.

He said that the security forces were poisoned by food, which has been provided by the contractor companies, he said. “The infected security personnel are in a good health condition and they have been settled back in their checkpoints.”

The perpetrators would be brought to justice and would be conducted throughout legal actions, he added.

