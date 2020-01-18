20 Taliban killed in Herat

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed over 20 Taliban fighters in the airstrikes and artillery shelling in western Herat province, official said Saturday.

These Taliban fighters were killed in the Khoh Zor and Chesht district of the province, said provincial governor spokesman, Jilani Farhad.

Taliban’s key commander identified as Mullah Fazal Ahmad, known as Gourg, among killed Taliban rebels.

Another five notorious Taliban associated with Mullah Abdul Rahman Maldar were killed in the Chesht district.

The Taliban group did not comment on the casualties yet.