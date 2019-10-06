23 Taliban fighters killed in Badghis airstrike

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 23 Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike carried out in western Badghis province, official said on Sunday.

As a result of an airstrike in Qalia Naw district, 23 Taliban fighters were killed and seven vehicles of the militant group were destroyed, Deputy Spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Fawad Aman said.

He said that in a separate airstrike the Taliban shadow governor for Sherin Tagab district of Faryab province, Nor Agha Wasiq was killed in the province as well.

Afghan security forces have intensified attacking Taliban rebels across the country, in which dozens of insurgents are being killed in daily basis.

But, according to the New York Times, at least 154 Afghan security forces and 27 civilians have been killed in the past on week.