23 Taliban rebels killed in Balkh airstrike

KABUL: At least 23 Taliban insurgents were killed as fighting planes struck their hideouts in Sholgara district in northern Balkh province on Thursday, army spokesman in the northern region, Mohammad Hanif Rezai said on Friday.

The airstrike launched Thursday afternoon in Bodana Qala village of the restive Sholgara district, in which 23 Taliban rebels were killed and 11 others received injuries, according to the military official.

Three motorbikes of the terrorists were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the official said.

Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital, are ye to comment on the airstrike.

Fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban intensified across the country after US announced 11 September as exit date, emboldening the militant groups to carry more attacks and take a military takeover of the power. However, the Afghan security forces have killed hundreds of the Taliban rebels in the past one week in several military clampdowns around Afghanistan.

Moreover, a new Kabul compound was submitted from the US to the Ministry of Defense in a ceremony with participation of the first deputy minister and Gen. Miller Miller.

General Miller emphasized the international community’s commitment to continued financial and security force assistance to Afghan forces.