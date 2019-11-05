24 drug traffickers sent behind bars

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 24 drug runners have been sentenced to years behind bars in the past one week after they were found guilty for drug trafficking.

Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) in a statement said on Tuesday that 24 drug traffickers sentenced to10-30 years’ incarceration after examining their dossiers by Primary and Appeal Court of CJTF.

Six drug dealers were sentenced to 10-30 years’ jail and 18 others to different period of prison by appeal court CJTF, the statement said.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 753g heroin, 49kg morphine, 27kg opium and 43kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

Statement said that after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts have convicted the accused traffickers, the statement added.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.

At the same period, CNP has arrested 30 suspected drug traffickers during operation in different provinces.

Out of 30 drug traffickers, six of them were those smugglers had planned to smuggle drugs through Hamid Karzai International Airport to India that were identified and arrested by police.