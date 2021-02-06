24 Taliban rebels killed in fresh crackdowns

AT News

KABUL: At least 24 Taliban fighters were killed and 21 others wounded during operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces over the past 24 hours.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan security forces outposts in Baboran and Shiwan areas of Arghandab district and Charkhab area of Panjwayi district in the southern Kandahar province, but did not get the chance to carry out attacks as they were targeted by Afghan forces supported by air forces, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement said that 10 Taliban fighters were killed and nine others wounded in these districts.

An amount of weapons and ammunition of the enemy were destroyed, the statement added.

It said that five militants were killed and eight others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in Baharak district of northern Badakhshan province.

Afghan forces conducted operation supported by air forces in Gezab district of southern Urozgan province, which as result nine insurgents were killed and four others wounded, noted statement.

The statement said that two strongholds of the enemies were destroyed along with some weapons and ammunition.