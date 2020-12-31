26 Taliban fighters killed in counter-attack of the Afghan forces in Farah

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL: At least 26 Taliban fighters were killed and 14 others were injured in a counter-attack of the Afghan security forces in western Farah province of the country, Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The operation took place in Balabolook district of the western Farah province last night, after a large number of Taliban fighters were gathered to launch an armed attack against the check posts of the Afghan security forces.

But Afghan security forces after getting intelligence acted under preventive measures and attacked the Taliban group with the support of the air force and thwarted the militants’ plan of attacking the Afghan forces.

After signing a peace deal with the United States in February this year, Taliban have increased their armed attacks in rural areas, where they try to target isolated check posts of the Afghan security forces.