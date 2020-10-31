26 Taliban rebels killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 26 Taliban insurgents were killed and 22 others wounded in fresh military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces, defense ministry said Saturday.

Taliban militants launched attacks on the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) positions in Dahrawod district of Uruzgan province on Friday night, the ministry said in a statement. The Afghan forces repelled their attacks through air support.

According to the statement 14 Taliban rebels were killed and nine others were wounded in the attack.

Three strongholds of the enemy were also destroyed in the operation, the statement added.

In a separate attack, the Afghan security forces killed at least 12 Taliban rebels after the insurgents attacked their positions in Qaisar district of Faryab province. 13 more Taliban rebels were wounded in the attack.

Three strongholds of the Taliban and large amounts of their weapons were also destroyed.