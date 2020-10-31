261 civilians killed in Taliban attacks in 2 months

AT News

KABUL: More than 261 civilians have been killed in Taliban attacks across Afghanistan in the past two months, said the Interior Ministry on Saturday, as the country is seeing a rapid surge in insurgent attacks that continue to take heavy toll on civilians.

“As a result of 2,000 insurgent attacks by the Taliban in a 50-day period, 863 civilians have been killed and wounded across the country,” said Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Aryan.

This is as the Taliban blame Afghan security forces for the rising civilian casualties.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said the Afghan security forces had launched military operations in various provinces, causing the surge in civilian casualties, a claim the Afghan government denies outright.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in the recent month after peace talks began in Qatar, with a hope to end the conflict and bring peace to the country.