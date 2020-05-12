27 Afghan troops killed in Laghman attack

AT News

KABUL: In respond to the Taliban’s attack on the Afghan security forces convey in eastern Laghman, in which at least 27 forces were killed, the Presidential Palace said that continuation of violence by the militants shows their unwillingness to end war in Afghanistan.

“The reports of the Taliban’s heinous attack on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in Laghman are despicable and strongly condemnable,” said President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

The Taliban’s increased violence against the Afghan people and government in the month of Ramadan and amidst the covid-19, must be condemned by the International Community, Sediqqi added.

Days ago, the militants staged attacks on the Afghan security forces’ convey in Alishing district of Laghman province, where 27 ANDSF were killed and nine others disappeared.

The Taliban asserted the responsibility for the attack, saying that 24 Afghan security forces were killed and 30 other received injuries in the attack.

The attack came as the Afghan government halted prisoners swap after releasing a nearly 1,000 Taliban prisoners. The Taliban also freed over 150 prisoners held in their custody.

The Taliban has turned the Afghan government and its allies’ call of reduction in violence, saying that ceasefire and reduction of violence would be discussed during the intra-Afghan-talks.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the Taliban are not committed to their commitments in the peace deal signed between US and Taliban on February 29th in Doha.