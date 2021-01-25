28 Criminals arrested in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Kabul Police has arrested 28 people on the charge of different crimes during the latest crackdown carried out across the city in the past 48 hours.

The police have succeeded to capture 28 people accused of armed robbery, killing, selling drug, disrupt of public order, plundering and stealing mobiles of the citizens in Police Districts of 1st , 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 12th, 15th, 16th 17th, 18th, 21st and in Deh Sabz, and Paghman districts of Kabul, Police Press Desk said in a statement on Monday.

Six pistols and two vehicles were discovered and confiscated from these criminals, according to the statement.

Their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.

The statement said that cooperation between police and the public is going well under the framework of Kabul Security Charter, and there is no place for the criminals to hide or escape.