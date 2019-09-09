Home / Latest Updates / 3 injured in a series of IED blasts in Kabul

AT-KABUL: At least three people were injured in three consecutive Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blasts in Police District four of Kabul, officials said.

In first blast, an IED was placed near a main road between Saleem-Karwan and Shaheed squares, detonated at 11:10am which injured three people.

Second and third blasts also took place in PD-4 only few hundred meters away from the site of the first blast. But these two blasts had no casualties, interior ministry said in a statement.  

The consecutive blasts took place in a while that the city is under tight security and additional forces deployed on roads to ensure security of the citizens, as Afghans commemorate the Martyred-week.

