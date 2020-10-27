Home / Latest Updates / 3 killed by ‘sticky bomb’ in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: At least three people were killed and 13 others wounded Tuesday when a bomb tore through a car in Kabul, officials said.

A sticky bomb on a car blew up in 10th police district in Kabul city at around 1:30 pm, said Kabul Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

He said three civilians were killed and 10 others wounded in the incident.

But spokesman for Health Ministry told Afghanistan Times that three dead bodies and 13 injured were shifted to government hospitals from the blast site.

“We are still working on details and casualty toll is subject to change, Noorullah Tarakai,

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place near to a gathering where people assembled for a funeral ceremony.

