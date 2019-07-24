3-phase security schemes unveiled for presidential polls

AT News Report

KABUL: Three security institutions and the Resolute Support Mission (RS) in Afghanistan on Wednesday announced that they have prepared a three-phase security plan for the upcoming presidential elections in coordination with electoral bodies.

The security schemes were unveiled during a gathering on Wednesday at Ministry of Defense (MoD) in the presence of the Acting Defense Minister, Asadullah Khalid, Acting Minister of Interior, Masood Andarabi and Deputy Chief of the National Directorate of Security.

The US Ambassador to Afghanistan, John R. Bass, Commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and US Forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, Heads of the electoral bodies – the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) – and the representatives of international organizations were also in attendance.

According to MoD, the security plan is comprised of three parts and phases – before conduct of election, during election days and post-election period. The safety and security of presidential candidates is also part of the security plan.

The plan would also be implementable in case of runoff elections with the security institutions focusing to provide a peaceful environment for the conduct of the elections.

Furthermore, a well-placed security source said considering the experiences of the previous elections, the issues and gaps which existed in the past would be resolved during the forthcoming ballot.