31 drug traffickers detained

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 31 drug traffickers have been detained in the past one week, where Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) on Tuesday said they were sentenced to short and long incarceration.

In a press statement CJTF said the primary and appeal courts have convicted 31 smugglers to five to 21 years prison.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) have seized over 57kg heroin, over 13kg morphine, 20kg opium, 12689kg hashish and over 8kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, the statement added.

According to the statement after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF courts convicted the accused traffickers.

At the same period, the CNP succeeded to apprehend 32 drug runners including two women during different operation and handed them over judiciary for further inquiry.

Out of 32 arrested drug runners, two of them planned to smuggle heroin through Hamid Karzai Airport to India, who were identified and detained.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and would be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics Law of the country.