322 dead in six-month traffic accidents

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that traffic-related accidents have taken more lives than suicide bombings in the country.

Addressing International Day for Road Safety, Dr. Mamusa Zeewar, Deputy of Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), said the ministry recorded 3,846 traffic incidents, in which 322 people were killed and 19,419 others were wounded in the last six months.

Using telephone while driving, destruction of roads, not putting safety belts, illegallyreceiving driving license,and taking drugs while driving were factors behindtraffic accidents, Zeewar said.

Zeewarseek collaborationofMinistry of Information and Culture,Municipalities across the country,and Police Traffic to come forward with necessary measures to help at least decrease, if can’t halt, traffic accidents in the country.

Abdul Latif KherKhaw, an official within Directorate of Traffic, said regulations remained on paperwork and no one implement it.

Mohammad DawoodEltaf, representative of World Health Organization, who attended the gathering in Kabul, emphasized on the importance of raising awareness about traffic accidentsin the country.