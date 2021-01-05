324 newly graduated soldiers pledge to protect their countrymen

AT News

KABUL: At least 324 young Afghan soldiers completed their advanced military training at the 205 military corps, said the ministry of defense on Tuesday.

These fresh soldiers graduated after receiving advanced military training at the 205 military corps.

The graduation ceremony was held with the participation of officials, where the graduated soldiers vowed that they will not allow the Taliban to harm Afghans.

This is as the conflict in Afghanistan becoming so intense the fight between the Afghan forces and the Taliban yet to be ceased despite ongoing peace process aimed at resulting into reduction in violence.