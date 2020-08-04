338 prisoners escape after mass jailbreak in Jalalabad

AT News

KABUL: A military official in eastern Nangarhar province said that 338 prisoners managed to escape from the prisoner after the Daesh insurgents staged a complex attack on provincial jail.

The official, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the attackers didn’t know Pashto and Dari languages which mean that they were foreigners.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogianai said that 1,793 prisoners were imprisoned in Jalalabad prison and that the security forces arrested 1,025 inmates who were trying to escape. He said that the security forces rescued 430 trapped prisoners during the clashes.

According to him, at least 29 people, including prisoners, security forces, and rebels were killed and over 50 others wounded during the attack. The ministry of defense said in a statement that three prisoners, who were members of the Taliban, were killed by the attackers.

The attack came at the last hours of the three-days ceasefire agreed between the Taliban and government in the eve of the Muslim holiday, Eid-al Adha.

The attack was asserted by the Daesh group, who is active in eastern Afghanistan.

Several Afghan officials condemned the attack and called on the government to prosecute the perpetrators.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah said that such attacks would not affect their enthusiastic about peace quest. He called on the security forces to seriously investigate the attack and shared the details with people and media.