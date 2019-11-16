35 militants killed in latest ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 35 militants have been killed and eight others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Herat, Kandahar, Farah, Baghlan, Kapisa, Helmand and Urzgan provinces, in which 35 militants were killed and eight others wounded.

Furthermore, the Afghan security forces arrested five suspects and handed them over related judicial organization for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 12 insurgents were killed, 6 motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Pashhtun Zarghoun district of Heart – seven militants killed, five wounded, one hideout and one depot of weapons and munitions destroyed in Maiwand district of Kandahar – five insurgents killed, two wounded and two fighting positions destroyed in Qala-I-Kah district of Farah and five rebels were killed in Dahana Ghori area of Baghlan province.

Similarly, three Taliban fighters were killed and five others arrested in Nijrab district of Kapisa, two militants were killed, one wounded, 14 fighting positions destroyed and 14 rounds of IEDs discovered and defused in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand and two insurgents were killed in Char Chino district of Uruzgan province.

In the past 24 hours, 21planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.