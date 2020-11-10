37 drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News

KABUL: At least 37 drug runners found guilty of drug trafficking and had sentenced to different terms of prison in the past one week.

A statement issued by the Court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said seven drug traffickers were sentenced to two 26 years of incarceration after examining their dossiers by primary court of the CJTF.

30 others were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF, according to the statement.

The Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 51. 648kg heroin, 1.400kg morphine, 360.5kg hashish and 77.14kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, it added.

At the same period of time, the CNP and other intelligence forces were able to arrest 27 suspected drug traffickers, including a woman during operations in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners had been sent to the related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Balkh, Kandahar, Parwan, Zabul, Kapisa, Nangarhar, Farah and Kunduz provinces.

According to the statement, after examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.