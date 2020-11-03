400 killed in attacks on different educational centers

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, says that 400 people have been killed in attacks carried against different educational centers in the past three years.

The Kabul University was the very recent target of terrorists who killed 22 and wounded 27 in a Monday attack, most of them students.

Kawsar-e-Danesh, a private educational center came under attack less than two weeks ago, where a suicide bomber blew himself up at the center’s entrance while students were getting out. The attack killed and injured around 100 students all in teen ages who were preparing for the university entrance exam.

Earlier in 2017, a terrorist attack on the Tebyan private educational center, killed 41 students and injured 80 more. The attack was followed by a similar incident this time against the Mawood educational center, in which tens of students were killed and wounded.

The American University of Afghanistan was also targeted where some students were killed and injured.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for all attacks on the educational center.