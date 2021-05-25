41 people freed from Taliban jail in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces stormed a Taliban compound in Herat province that was used as a prison, holding dozens of Afghan security forces and civilians. The Afghan Commando Special Forces raided the jail and rescued 41 people, including security members, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that the Afghan Commando Forces conducted an operation on a prison in Marwah village of Pashtoon Zarghoon district and freed 41 people, including 19 members of the Afghan security forces that were being taken hostage by the Taliban.

Seven Taliban insurgents, who were responsible to guard the prison, were killed during the rescue operation of the Afghan commandos, the statement added.

Some amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed during the raid, the statement concluded.