43 militants killed in fresh raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 43 militants were killed and 29 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Ghazni, Baghlan, Herat and Helmand provinces, in which 43 militants were killed and 29 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 15 Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded in Qarabagh district of Ghazni – 14 insurgents killed, eight wounded and some amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in DahanaGhori district of Baghlan – nine militants killed, 11 others wounded and one hideout was destroyed in Shindan district of Herat province.

Similarly, five militants were killed, seven wounded, three bags of chemical drug, one television packed with explosive and some amount of weapons and munitions destroyed in Nahar Saraj district of Helmand.

In past 24 hours, 20planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conductedaerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including11strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.