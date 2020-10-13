5,000 families displaced in Helmand amid fierce clashes

AT News

KABUL: Some 5,000 families have fled their houses as intensive clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters are underway in the southern province of Helmand.

Taliban launched massive attacks on the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah city in the weekend from different directions. The assailants faced resistance by government forces and failed to take control of the city.

The displaced severely need foodstuff and other essentials, according to provincial officials.

“5,100 families have been displaced and the number is increasing. We have shelter problems for them, women’s affairs department has allocated a market for us to settle them and people have provided them with food,” said Mohammad Ramin, head of provincial department of refugees and repatriates.

He said that the government did not assist the displaced and only people and traders help them.

The clashes that took place in the Babaji area of Lashkar Gah as well as the Nad Ali district, have so far left 80 Taliban fighters and six government forces killed, according to ministry of interior.

The state ministry for national disaster management said that seven million Afs have been sent to Helmand for the displaced families.

“We provided essentials such as foodstuff and non-foodstuff. We also allocated seven million Afs for the Hemand displaced,” Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman of the ministry said.

Lal Gul Lal, head of human rights commission, said that the Helmand attacks violated peace deal Taliban signed with the United States in February.