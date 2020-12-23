58 Taliban rebels killed in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 58 Taliban militants were killed and 14 others were wounded during latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the last 24 hours, defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The Taliban insurgents planned to attack the Afghan security forces positions in Maiwand and Zherai districts of Kandahar, which were targeted by Afghan forces in the area, the ministry said in a statement.

24 Taliban fighters were killed in the counterattack, according to the statement.

Another 16 Taliban militants were killed in Nawa and Nad Ali districts of Helmand province after they attacked Afghan security forces positions.

“Nine IED, which were placed on public roads by the enemy were also discovered and defused by the ANA forces in the districts,” the statement added.

Another five Taliban insurgents were killed in a counterattack by the Afghan security forces in Hesarak district of Nangarhar.

Similarly, ANA repelled Taliban attacks in the Koh-Zor district of Heart province. Another 11 militants were also killed in the district during retaliatory attacks.

A large amount of the enemy ammunition and weapons were destroyed in the area as well, the statement added.

Also, two Taliban rebels were killed and three others wounded in Doshi district of Baghlan province. Some of their weapons and ammunition were seized during reciprocal attacks, according to the statement.