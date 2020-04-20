6 civilians killed by Paktika roadside bomb

AT News

KABUL: At least six civilians were killed after a vehicle they were traveling in hit with a roadside mine planted by the Taliban rebels in southeastern Paktika province, military officials confirmed on Monday.

Spokesman for the 203 Thunder Corps, Imal Mohmand said the incident occurred in Morghai village of Barmal district. He accused the Taliban group for the blast—planting roadside mine is a long overdue tactic of the group to target Afghan and foreign forces. Unfortunately, the civilians, mostly women and children, are the victims.

Earlier, Spokesman for the National Security Council, Javid Faisal said that 24 civilians have been killed by the Taliban in the past one week.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission had earlier called on the Taliban to shun violence and stop planting mines on the roads that often claims the lives of civilians.