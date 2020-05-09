6 dead after protest over aid turns violent in Ghor

AT News

KABUL: At least six people, including Ahamd Khan Navid, a correspondent for local radio station, have lost their lives after a peaceful protest turned into physical disputes and violent in western Ghor province.

Hundreds of residents of the Ghor province took out to the streets to staged demonstration in front of the provincial governor’s office on Saturday to protest against what they say “unfair distribution of donations” aided by an Arabic Charity Foundation.

According to the reports, the security forces have opened fire on the protestors after they rushed into the provincial governor’s office’s main gate. At least another 12 people were wounded.

Head of the Provincial Public Health, Nasrat Parsa confirmed that they received one dead and eight wounded from the site of rally.

Provincial local officials have refrained from comments in this regard.

As the pandemic covid-19 is hitting Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramadan, the traders and charity foundations are seeking to donate to help poor people with their daily essential food stuffs. However corrupted local communities are still playing a challengeable ground and create hurdles for the government and aid organization to properly distribute the donations for people, who are in real need of help.