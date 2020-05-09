6 killed, 10 hurt in crash near Daikundi

AT News

KABUL: At least six people died and 10 more injured when a minibus carrying passengers overturned in the central province of Daikondi, police said.

Rahmatollah Ebrahimi, head of provincial traffic police said Saturday that the accident took place in Ramok area of the Shahrestan district.

He said that the minibus went stray due to driver’s carelessness and overturned, adding that one woman and one child were among the dead.

“A Toyota Flying Coach minibus with 17 passengers overturned due to carelessness of driver,” said Ebrahimi.

He said that several accidents occur every year because of the dust and bumpy roads.

Dr. Ishaaq Ali Darman, head of provincial public health department, said some of the wounded were in critical condition.

He said the wounded would be soon transported to provincial hospital for treatment.