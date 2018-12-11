Home / Latest Updates / 6 policemen martyred, 10 Taliban killed in Herat attack

6 policemen martyred, 10 Taliban killed in Herat attack

AT-KABUL: Six Afghan National Police (ANA) embraced martyrdomand 10 Taliban insurgents were killed in a clash erupted between them inwestern Herat province, official said Tuesday.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, Herat police spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News that Taliban militants stormed a public order police post in Zaman Abad ara of Pashtoon Zarghon district on Monday night.

He said that six policemen were martyred and 10 others wounded in the attack.

Ten Taliban militants were also killed and eight others wounded in Afghan forces retaliatory action, Walizada added.

However, the Taliban did not comment yet about the incident.

