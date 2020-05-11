6 soldiers martyred in Taliban attack in Laghman

AT News

KABUL: At least six Afghan security forces were killed after the Taliban fighters attacked their checkpoint in eastern Laghman province, military officials confirmed on Monday.

The ministry of defense in a statement said that the militants staged attacks on Sunday night on their checkpoints in Ali-Shing district, where another five soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The statement read that the security forces pushed back the Taliban’s attack and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

The Taliban have not expressed any remarks in regards by far but the militants have been continuing attacks on the Afghan security forces even after they signed a peace deal with the US on February 29th.

Laghman is located in eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have a slight strong presence.