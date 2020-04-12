600 people infected with coronavirus Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The pandemic cases of coronavirus had crossed over 600 in Afghanistan—a country with fragile health system where lacking testing kits and other material to fight the epidemic.

Public health ministry has recorded 52 new positive cases in the past 24 hours. Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar in a press conference on Sunday said that 28 positive cases were registered in Kabul, eight in Kandahar, seven in Heart, four in Balkh, two in Bamyan, and one cases each in Nangarhar, Helmand and Paktia provinces. The total number of infected people has jumped to 607 in the country.

So far 38 patients have recovered, but unfortunately, 19 others died due to the disease, Mr. Mayar said. “62 years old patient from Kabul city has recovered today, and waiting for reports of other recovery of the patients as their health conditions were reported well.”

So far we are dealing well with the virus comparing to other countries in the region, Mayar said, underscoring the need to further strengthen struggle against the virus as carelessness could have risky consequences.

He also talked about a private hospital, “Amiri health complex” that can restart its operation from tomorrow. It has been shut down after a doctor of the complex died of covid-19 last week, where over 6 percent of the staffers had been infected with the virus.