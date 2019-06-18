62 insurgents killed in recent military raids

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 62 militants were killed and 32 others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns within past 24 hours, security officials said.

In a statement issued Tuesday here in Kabul, Ministry of Defense, (MoD) said that Afghan National Army (ANA) with the cooperation of Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS), conducted joint operations against insurgents in different area of Takhar, Ghor, Uruzgan, Helmand, Badghis, Kapisa, Ghazni, Balkh, Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul, Paktika, Kandahar and Kunar provinces.

The tatement said that in these operations 62 militants were killed and 32 others wounded.

Afghan security forces arrested six militants and handed over them to judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National and Defense Security forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations in the past 24 hours, 19 Taliban fighters were killed and five others wounded in Baharak and Ishkamish of Takhar, 15 militants were killed, 13 wounded, six arrested and number of vehicle of the enemy with ammunitions destroyed in Ahangaran, Shutorkhan and Amrotak center of Ghor, 14 rebels were killed and four strongholds of the enemy destroyed in Kotwal and Naichin area of Urzgan, six militants were killed and a strongholds destroyed in Sangeen and Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province.

Similar, three insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Nijrab district of Kapisa, three militants were killed and five others wounded in Balamorghab district of Badghis, one rebel was killed and three others wounded in Dawlatabad district of Balkh and one militant was killed in Andar district of Ghazni province.

In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and 74 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air forces conducted 162 aerial operations supporting Afghan National army including 21 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.

ANA as the nation’s defense forces are ready to give sacrifice to bring lasting peace and security to the people and are determined to eradicate terror groups in Afghanistan.