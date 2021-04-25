63 civilians killed by Taliban in less than two weeks: MoI

AT News

KABUL: At least 63 civilians have been killed in Taliban attacks since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (April 13).

This data was provided by the ministry of interior on Sunday, which says the death toll was countrywide.

Tareq Aryan, spokesman of the ministry of interior blamed the attacks against civilians on Taliban insurgents.

He said that most of these civilians lost their lives in roadside bombs and other violence types of Taliban.

According to Aryan, another 180 civilians were wounded during the mentioned period of time.

Taliban have accelerated attacks on government forces and civilians since the beginning of the New Persian Year (March 21).

According to the report, in the first three months of 2021, UNAMA documented increases in the number of civilian casualties as compared to the first quarter of 2020, attributed to both the Afghan army and the Taliban, with the Taliban responsible for 43.5 percent of all civilian casualties, and the Afghan national army responsible for 17 percent.