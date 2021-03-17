63 Taliban Rebels Killed in Fresh Raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 63 Taliban insurgents have been killed and 21 others were wounded during latest crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces around the country in the past 24 hours, ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

In a series of clearance operations, the Afghan security forces supported by the Afghan Air Forces killed at least 34 Taliban rebels in Arghandab, Pajwai and Zherai districts of southern Kandahar province.

Addition to that another nine insurgents received injuries, the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, two strongholds of the enemy with eight motorbikes and some weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the district.

Moreover, 21 Taliban rebels were killed during the Afghan security forces operation in Dand district of Kandahar province on Tuesday night. Also, some amount of their weapons and ammunition were seized.

Also eight Taliban militants were killed and nine others wounded after Afghan Air Forces targeted the extortion station of the Taliban in Chahar-Bolak district of northern Balkh province, the statement added.

Similarly, 36 IEDs which were placed by the Taliban on public roads in Gereshk district of Helmand province were discovered and defused by Afghan forces, the statement concluded.