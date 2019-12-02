65 insurgents killed in fresh ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 65 militants were killed and nine others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Zabul, Ghazni, Farah, Nangarhar, Paktia, Helmand, Faryab and Logar provinces, in which 65 militants were killed and nine others wounded.

Moreover, Afghan security forces arrested five rebels and handed them over to the related judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours, 17 Taliban insurgents were killed and two others wounded in Arghandab, Shah Joy districts and province capital of Zabul –17 militants killed in Muqur and Andar districts of Ghazni –13 rebels killed in vicinities of the province capital of Farah—seven insurgents killed in Achin district of Nangarhar –five militants killed, one wounded and four suspects arrested in Mirzaka, Samkanay and Haji Aryoub districts of Paktia province.

Similarly, four insurgents were killed and another was wounded in Washir district of Helmand—two militants killed in Almar district of Faryab and one suspect was detained in Kharwar district of Logar province.

In past 24 hours, 15 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 20 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.