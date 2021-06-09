65 Taliban militants killed in nationwide raids

AT News

KABUL: At least 65 Taliban insurgents were killed and 59 others wounded in a series of military offensives carried out by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, defense ministry said Wednesday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Farah, Badghis, Ghor and Helmand provinces that killed 65 Taliban insurgents, leaving 59 others injured, the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 11 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban rebels to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.