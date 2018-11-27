78 militants killed in raids
November 27, 2018
Kabul: At least 78 insurgents were killed and 22 wounded in military raids across the country over past day, said officials.
During operations one militant was arrested and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry.
Enemy hideouts and stations shelled and bombed with air strikes and artilleries by Security Forces.
A statement released by Ministry of Defense said that National Police and National Army (NPA) along with Afghan Air Force conducted military crackdowns in Kapisa, Nangarhar, Ghazni, and Kandahar, Farah, Balkh, Faryab, and Helmand provinces.
Statement said that during operations 27 militants were killed another one arrested, four strongholds and three motorbike along with some weapons and ammunitions destroyed in Harawood district of Uruzgan, 18 ISIS-K fighters were killed in Acheen, Haskameena and Pachiragam district of Nangarhar, 15 militants were killed 12 other wounded and two motorbike destroyed in Andar district of Ghazni, ten militants were killed nine other wounded in Qaisar district of Faryab, Five insurgents were killed another one wounded and an explosive armed vehicle destroyed in Gereshk and Kajaki district of Helmand and three militants were killed in Tagab district of Kapisa province.
Afghan National Forces conducted seven aggressive joint military operations, 97 special mission and Air Force launched 82 aerial mission including 18 air strikes in the past 24 hours.
