98 more Taliban prisoner freed from govt. prison

KABUL: The government has released 98 more Taliban prisoners, a day after another 98 fighters were freed.

The release of Taliban prisoners was part of the peace deal the militants signed late February with the United States.

President Ghani agreed to release 5,000 insurgents and the group has vowed in return to free 1,000 government servants they have in custody.

Javed Faisal, Spokesman of the National Security Council said Monday that those fighters with health problems and aged persons were freed.

The aim of release was said to run the peace process ahead and fight with the Corona virus.

So far, 748 Taliban fighters have been released from government detention. Taliban have freed 107 prisoners 58 of them members of security forces, according to the National Security Council.

Taliban on Sunday said they freed 46 government prisoners in Kunduz province in the north. The government welcomed it as an important step to peace.

The intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to begin after the prisoner swap, but no signs of the talks are visible yet.