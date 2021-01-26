A Civilian Killed in Kabul Blast

AT News

KABUL: A civilian was killed when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle went off in Kabul city on Tuesday morning, Kabul police confirmed.

The blast happened in Ghazni Ada area in PD 5th of Kabul city at around 11:15am, Kabul Police Press Disk said in a statement.

Previously, eyewitnesses say the driver was killed and a passenger received injuries in the blast. However, Kabul police say an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

This comes just one day after an armored vehicle of the Italian embassy was hit by an IED blast in Kabul city on Monday morning.

Afghanistan has been hit with a wave of deadly attacks, and sticky bombs recently when the Afghan and Taliban negotiators held talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.