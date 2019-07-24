A Croatian soldier killed, two injured in Kabul blast

AT News Report

KABUL: One of a three Croatian soldiers wounded in Kabul blast, has died after their vehicle was hit by an explosive device, Croatia’s official and Resolute Support Mission to Afghanistan confirmed.

“A coalition vehicle was hit by an explosive device on Wednesday morning in Kabul city. One coalition service member succumbed to his wounds,” the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan told Afghanistan Times.

Following NATO policy, RS does not disclose further details as this remains subject to the affected nation.

However, Croatia’s defense ministry in statement said the 27-year-old soldier, identified only by his initials J.B., died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in the attack in Kabul.

The soldiers were in a convoy Wednesday morning near a military base on the outskirts of Kabul when the attacker slammed his motorcycle into one of the vehicles, the ministry said. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the attacker.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a suicide bomber struck near a convoy heading to a military camp on the outskirts of Kabul. NATO in Afghanistan said a coalition vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Kabul city and one Coalition service member succumbed to his wounds.

The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its suicide bomber killed and wounded US forces.

Croatia, a NATO member country, first deployed troops to Afghanistan in 2003. At least nine Croatian troops have been injured there.