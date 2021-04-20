A group of six kidnappers detained in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: A group of six kidnappers led by a Taliban released prisoner was detained by the intelligence operatives in the northern Takhar province.

The National Directorate of Security in a statement released on Tuesday identified the head of the group as “Mangal”.

According to the statement, Mangal was involved in subversive acts, which was released by the government as part of the prisoner swap process agreed on a peace deal signed on February 29, 2020.

Mangal had links with a number of kidnapping groups in Kunduz, Baghlan, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces, the statement said, adding that the group intended to abduct some traders including a gold seller. The intelligence operatives seized two cars and some weapons and ammunition from the kidnappers.

Kidnapping is one the biggest challenges in Afghanistan. A nine year old boy, Abdulrauf was abducted about six months ago in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of northern Balkh province. The kidnappers demanded over two million dollars in ransom to release the child.