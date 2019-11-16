A key Taliban commander killed in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL: A key commander of the Taliban group was killed during fresh crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, defense official said Saturday.

A dangerous commander of Taliban identified as Hafizullah famed to “cruel killer” was killed during an operation conducted by Afghan army forces in PashtoonKot district of northern Faryab province, said Ministry of Defense (MoD) Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman.

He said that the operation was supported by air forces, in which the bodyguard of Hafizullah was also killed.