A local resident killed by Taliban in Takhar

KABUL: The Taliban insurgents killed an elder and abducted his son in Dasht-e-Qala district of northern Takhar province, local officials said, highlighting the group’s cruel and violent conduct with the people of Afghanistan who expect a possible peace deal with them in the future to end the longest war.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Asir identified the elder as Abdul Rahman, who lived in Naw Abad village of Dasht-e-Qala district.

A local source, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the Taliban had earlier abducted the elder and demanded an AK-47 from him. The elder was killed in direct clash with the Taliban, the source added.

The Taliban group did not assert any comment in regards thus far.

As the government and Taliban are taking preparation to engage in direct talks, the citizens worried about the achievement gained during the past two decades such as freedom of speech and women rights that could be put in danger.

The militants in their regime in 1995s enforced server restrictions in the country with whipping people to perform prayer and beating women who were not accompanied by a male partner in the public.