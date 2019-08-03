A Taliban fighter disguised in women’s dress detained

AT News Report

KABUL: A Taliban fighter who disguised in women’s dress was detained by Afghan security forces in south-eastern Ghazni province, security official said Saturday.

The interior ministry said that Taliban fighter was arrested by Afghan Special forces in operation carried out in Qarabagh district on Friday night.

Special Unit of the Afghan National Police conducted the operation, said a statement issued by interior ministry.

“The arrestment made after a Taliban fighter wanted to flee the area in disguise of women.”

Moreover, Special Forces also discovered and confiscated three weapons from the detained militant.

Taliban fighters usually trying to become woman in a bid to safe their skin from Afghan security forces. Recently, operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) arrested Taliban’s deputy military in-charge for Namak Aab district during operation in northern Takhar province.

The detainee identified as Qari Sanaullah, who had disguised as woman by wearing a burqa to escape his skin from spy forces, NDS said in a statement on Sunday.

The Taliban commander planned to escape from Namak Aab to Nahr-e-Chaman village, when he caught red handed.