A young girl kills two Taliban insurgents in Ghor

AT News

KABUL: Qamar Gul, a young girl in the western Ghor province has killed two Taliban fighters and pushed back several others in Tewri district of the province.

Gul and her brother killed these insurgents after the Taliban fighters attacked a security forces checkpoint, in which two public uprising members, and a woman, who were family members of Gul, were killed.

According to the provincial press department, Gul and her 12 years old brother fought the Taliban and pushed them back from Giwa village.

Ghor governor’s office in a statement said that local people in Giwa village stood together against the Taliban after seeing Gul fighting the Taliban insurgents alone.

This comes as the clash between the Afghan security forces and Taliban has recently been intensified in the wake of the ongoing peace process.