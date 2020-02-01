Abdullah begins appointments in last-minute effort to use authority

AT News

KABUL: A new controversy has just arisen to President Ghani’s chagrin in the wake of patronage appointments and reshuffles in high-profile government positions with the incumbent president being accused of ethnic favoritism and his chief executive Abdullah ratcheting up a public feud with him over the contentious issue.

Against the backdrop of the government’s alleged unilateralism, Dr. Abdullah is making last-minute effort to use his authority and make some high-profile appointments himself. There are speculations that 5 new ministers and 8 governors will be appointed at his expense. Sources close to Abdullah revealed that the new appointments will be implemented in north zone and ministries under his allotment.

Chief Executive’s deputy spokesperson has reckoned that reshuffles and sacking of officials is one of Dr. Abdullah’s authorities on the basis of the government of national unity agreement.

President Ghani’s administration has come under criticism for systematic favoritism in high-ranking appointments to Ghani’s own ethnic group. Appointments in diplomatic missions appear to favor those close to the president under the aegis of reforms and given the appearance of ethnic diversity. The accusation had been leveled by a Chief Executive Abdullah’s aide Omid Meisam, who alleged ‘deliberate ethnic favoritism’ in the president’s awarding of sensitive jobs.