Abdullah demands suspension of IEC commissioner after NTC attack

AT News Report

KABUL: The Stability and Partnership electoral team, led by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, has demanded for the suspension of head of the secretariat of Independent Election Commission and its security advisor after some reports over conducting of a raid by security forces on National Tally Center of the commission.

The electoral team have claimed that some people in the IEC secretariat and some members of a certain electoral team alongside with police special forces broken the NTC on Sunday night.

Addressing a conference on Monday in Kabul, Abdullah’s camp manager, Ali Ahmad Osmani said the attack on votes considered as an attack on democracy and transparency of the election.

He said the occupation of Habiburahman Nang, head of the secretariat of the IEC and security advisor of the commission should be suspended.

Osmani accused the deputy interior minister, Khoshal Saddat of having hand behind the case, saying that the IEC should halt the counting process until the case is finalized and cleared.

Meanwhile, some sources in the IEC who wished to be unnamed told RadioAzadi that the special forces of police on Sunday night arrived to IEC and broke the lockers of the NTC. But IEC in a statement has denied the allegations.

Moreover, Interior Ministry Spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi has termed the reports as baseless and untrue, saying that the security forces did not interfere in the IEC’s affairs.